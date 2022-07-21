Oil Co. Faces 3rd Circ. Challenge In Post-Ch. 11 Sale Spat

By Clark Mindock (July 21, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A saltwater disposal company wants the Third Circuit to reinstate its claims against an oil and gas company it alleges broke terms of a contract, arguing that a Delaware bankruptcy court inappropriately dismissed its claims without jurisdiction. Spitfire Energy Group LLC argued on Wednesday that the court that oversaw the Chapter 11 proceedings for Templar Energy LLC inappropriately dismissed its claims that Presidio Petroleum LLC had broken its word when it started using a different saltwater disposal company once it bought mineral leases from the bankrupt organization. Spitfire said that not only did it have a contract with Templar to remove...

