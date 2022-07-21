Fifth Wall Lands $500M To Decarbonize Real Estate Industry

By McCord Pagan (July 21, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Fifth Wall said Thursday it closed on a $500 million fund to make investments in businesses and technologies that aim to decarbonize the real estate industry. Fifth Wall said in a statement that its inaugural Climate Fund took in commitments from a wide range of investors such as American Homes 4 Rent, Hilton, MGM Resorts and Kimco Realty Corp. and brings its total capital under management to $3.2 billion. "Although the real estate industry has historically been among the largest contributors to global greenhouse gases, most real estate organizations have underinvested into the critical climate tech necessary to...

