Canada Joins US In Challenging Mexican Energy Policies

By Alyssa Aquino (July 21, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Canada is joining the U.S. in challenging Mexico's recent decision to prioritize domestically generated power, calling for consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to settle the dispute. The Mexican government confirmed on Wednesday that Canada raised its own objections to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's measures prioritizing energy from the state-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad, or CEF, over all private providers, including clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. announced Wednesday that it had also initiated a dispute settlement process with Mexico under the USMCA over Mexico's shift in energy policies. Mexico has until early October to address American and Canadian concerns through negotiations before...

