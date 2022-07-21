Hunton Andrews Welcomes New Real Estate Partner

By Faith Williams (July 21, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on Thursday introduced Katy D. Carmical, a former shareholder at Winstead PC, as the firm's new real estate practice partner in its Dallas office. "Hunton's culture is a culture that I thrive in. There's an entrepreneurial spirit, there's energy and just simply stated, the people I interviewed with are real people who love what they do, love their clients, and so I knew it was the right decision for me," Carmical told Law360 on Thursday. According to Thursday's press release, the commercial real estate attorney has experience in real estate transactions with a focus on retail, office,...

