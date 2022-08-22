NY Victims' Families Bill Could Cause Insurance Cost Spike

By Shawn Rice (August 22, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- As New York's Grieving Families Act awaits the governor's signature, some experts said insurance costs could potentially increase in the Empire State due to the bill's allowance of recovery by extended family members for emotional damages such as grief or anguish. Gov. Kathy Hochul is contemplating signing the legislation, Senate Bill S74A, which changes who can file a wrongful death action and the extent of recoverable damages. The law expands rights to a decedent's surviving close family and increases the types of damages recoverable. Hochul said this month that her office was in the process of reviewing the bill, but she...

