World Court Greenlights Genocide Claim Against Myanmar

By Caroline Simson (July 22, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Gambia was given a green light on Friday to continue pursuing its claim at the International Court of Justice that seeks to hold Myanmar accountable for alleged genocide against the Rohingya, its Muslim minority population. The ICJ unanimously rejected three of the four preliminary objections to jurisdiction raised by the southeast Asian nation, and ruled 15-1 that it has jurisdiction over the unusual claim, which was initiated by The Gambia nearly three years ago. The dispute will now proceed to the merits. The case, which marks the first time that a country not directly affected by another country's actions has...

