Immigration Judges Continue Push For Union Recognition

By Alyssa Aquino (July 21, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The nation's immigration judges called on the Federal Labor Relations Authority on Thursday to restore their collective bargaining rights and recognize their union, which was decertified after a protracted legal battle over a Trump-era decision stripping the judges of their eligibility to organize. The National Association of Immigration Judges, or NAIJ, submitted its petition seeking union recognition in spite of the FLRA's November 2020 ruling that immigration judges are union-ineligible managers, which the agency stood by in January, one year after President Joe Biden took office. Months after that ruling went into effect and the union was decertified, NAIJ petitioned the...

