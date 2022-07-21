Malpractice Suit Against Nelson Mullins Atty Ends In Mistrial

By Carolina Bolado (July 21, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A weekslong malpractice trial that pit a wealthy Florida family against their former estate planning attorney at Nelson Mullins ended with a mistrial Thursday after jurors spent hours deadlocked on one count. Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson declared a mistrial after hearing from jurors that they had agreed on all counts except for Count 6, which asked them to determine whether there was malpractice by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP's Carl Rosen that was a legal cause of damages to plaintiffs Dr. Steven Scott and his wife, Rebecca Scott. The jurors told the judge that they had been deadlocked...

