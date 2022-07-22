Bankrupt Rig Owner Seeks $2.7M To Shelter From Hurricanes

By Elaine Briseño (July 22, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owners of a drilling rig asked a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday for immediate permission to tap into $2.71 million of its cash so it can move the vessel out of Mexican waters to keep it safe during hurricane season. The rig's owners, Portugal-based LaForta-Gestao e Investimentos, said in a motion that with the hurricane season fast approaching, the rig, La Muralla IV, is vulnerable to damage. The company said it would like to move the rig from four miles off the coast of Tampico in the Gulf of Mexico to Freeport Harbour in Freeport, Grand Bahama, about 75 miles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS