Squire Patton Adds Corporate And Financial Services Attys

By Clarice Silber (July 21, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday announced that it had hired Akron Children's Hospital's associate general counsel as of counsel and a Turntide Technologies' senior director to join its corporate practice. Squire Patton said Mona Ma will be of counsel to its financial services practice and Frank Esposito a principal in its corporate practice. Squire Patton Americas chair of global corporate practice said in a statement that the pair "are experienced practitioners with diverse backgrounds who bring years of in-house experience and a client's eye to transactions." According to the firm, Ma most recently worked as Akron Children's Hospital's associate general counsel...

