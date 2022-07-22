Texas Doctors Must Face Claims In Bone Cancer Death Suit

By Lauren Castle (July 22, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court said the family of a young man who died from bone cancer isn't time-barred from expanding an initial negligence suit into a wrongful death action, overturning a lower court. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals said a trial court should not have barred wrongful death claims filed by the family of Regino Gonzalez Jr., which were added to a lawsuit filed while Gonzalez was still alive that alleged doctors negligently failed to diagnose a bone tumor that led to his leg being amputated. Gonzalez's mother, Juana Laguna, accused an orthopedic surgeon and radiologist of negligent care for failing...

