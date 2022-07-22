5th Circ. Sends Tribal Electronic Bingo Suit Back To Texas

By Andrew Westney (July 22, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has remanded litigation over the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's electronic bingo operations following the tribe's recent win at the U.S. Supreme Court against Texas, saying the lower court will have to resolve whether the bingo the tribe offers can be prohibited by the state. The circuit court on Thursday vacated a district court ruling that the Lone Star State could prevent the tribe from offering electronic bingo on its reservation near El Paso. The high court ruling had overturned the Fifth Circuit's decision backing the lower court. The Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that the state only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS