Calif. Tax Board Nonresident Asset Ruling Raises New Issues

By Eric Coffill (July 22, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- On July 14, the California Franchise Tax Board released Legal Ruling 2022-02 regarding the sourcing of Internal Revenue Code Section 751(a) gain from the disposition of a nonresident individual's partnership interest when the IRC Section 751 property is located in California.[1] The ruling presents two factual scenarios, one in which a nonresident individual partner sells an interest in a partnership conducted wholly within California, and the other where the individual partner sells an interest in a partnership that is conducted both within and outside California. In both scenarios, the FTB concludes the gain or loss associated with the partnership's IRC Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS