5th Circ. CFPB Ruling Means Challenges For Federal Agencies

By Christopher Pace (July 22, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- With little fanfare, the first salvo was fired in what may be the next line of attack on the federal administrative state. The attack merits greater attention because it will likely lead to increased litigation over federal agency operations for years to come. The Fifth Circuit's En Banc All American Decision On May 2, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, sitting en banc, handed down its decision in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. All American Check Cashing Inc.[1] The lead, unanimous opinion was of little significance. It vacated a panel decision upholding the removal protection afforded to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS