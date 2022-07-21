Treasury Unit Dings Okla. Bank Over WMD Sanctions Violation

By Katryna Perera (July 21, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday said an Oklahoma bank violated sanctions rules when it failed to freeze assets for two clients after the pair were blacklisted under the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations. According to a public announcement by OFAC, MidFirst Bank allowed the two sanctioned individuals to transfer funds totaling more than $613,000 for two weeks after they were added to the OFAC's list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons. OFAC said it had added the two unnamed individuals to the so-called SDN list on Sept. 21, 2020. The...

