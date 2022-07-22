Alamo Drafthouse Seeks Ch. 11 Exit Due To Lack Of Assets

By Rick Archer (July 22, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge for permission to end its Chapter 11 case with a payment of priority claims, saying it lacks the assets to draw up a bankruptcy plan or provide anything for its unsecured creditors. In a motion filed Thursday, Alamo said it had no prospects of putting together a Chapter 11 plan and that continuing the case would only serve to waste what little assets it has left on bankruptcy costs and fees. "There is no longer a business to reorganize or assets to distribute, and thus no reason (or funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS