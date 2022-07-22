Fla. Condo Assoc. Says Insurer Owes $8.5M For Defect Suit

By Hope Patti (July 22, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Amerisure Insurance Co. is on the hook for an $8.5 million judgment entered against a policyholder and in favor of a Jacksonville condominium association, the association told a Florida federal court, arguing that the insurer wrongfully denied coverage of an underlying construction defect suit. In a suit removed to federal court Thursday, The Peninsula at St. John's Center Condominium Association Inc. said Amerisure breached its duties to defend and indemnify its policyholder, the general contractor that worked on the 38-story condominium complex, in an underlying suit brought by the association. The association, which was assigned the contractor's rights pursuant to a settlement...

