Saucony, Keds Maker Loses Virus Coverage Suit In Illinois

By Riley Murdock (July 22, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court rejected a bid by Wolverine Worldwide Inc. for up to $200 million in COVID-19 pandemic coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. and three other insurers, finding the footwear manufacturer and retailer couldn't show any physical loss or damage to its properties. Wolverine, which owns brands including Chaco, Merrell, Saucony and Keds, claimed its all-risk insurance policies called Zurich Edge covered significant business losses from the beginning of the pandemic, arguing that lost income from shutdown orders and needing to make changes to mitigate the spread of the virus qualified as direct physical losses, according to an order entered...

