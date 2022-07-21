High Court Won't Reinstate Biden's ICE Guidelines, For Now

By Alyssa Aquino (July 21, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Joe Biden's attempt to narrow immigration arrests and deportations to national security threats and other "priority" targets while his administration fights a court order that vacated the policy. The justices voted 5-4 to deny the Biden administration's emergency request to stay a Texas federal judge's vacatur of guidance that directed immigration officers to focus their enforcement actions on immigrants who pose a threat to national security, border security and public safety. An American flag waves in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) However, the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS