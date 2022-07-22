1st Circ. Reverses Part Of Long-Running Title Insurance Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 22, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A property developer won a partial reversal in its suit seeking coverage for condo units it lost ownership of, with the First Circuit finding that a title policy insured the company's rights to develop certain land even though it would become legally prevented from doing so. The First Circuit awarded a partial reversal to a property developer in its suit seeking coverage for condo units it lost ownership of, finding that a title policy insured the company's rights to develop certain land even though it would become legally prevented from doing so. (iStock.com/AlexStar) A three-judge appellate panel said Thursday that IDC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS