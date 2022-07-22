Alsup Says Google Products Infringe Sonos Audio Patent

By Dorothy Atkins (July 22, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday granted Sonos a partial win on a single claim in its wireless audio system patent fight against Google, rejecting Google's argument that the patent claim is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's two-step Alice test and lacks written description. In a 17-page order, Judge Alsup granted Santa Barbara, California-based Sonos partial summary judgment on a claim in its U.S. patent No. 10,848,885, finding that Google's wireless speaker products infringe the claim, which describes a method of casting, or providing a connection between music played from the cloud and groups of speakers. Judge Alsup rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS