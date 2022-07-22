Huda Beauty Gets Final Approval Of $1.9M Settlement

By Mike Curley (July 22, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a $1.9 million settlement to resolve claims that the owners of Huda Beauty sold cosmetics with chemicals that are harmful to human eyes. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal also approved $1.2 million in fees for attorneys representing the class led by named plaintiffs Cristie Ramirez and Natalie Linarte, who bought the products made by HB USA Holdings Inc. While the class had estimated the value of the settlement at $2.8 million when they sought final approval in December, according to Wednesday's order, the settlement administrator had...

