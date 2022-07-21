US Launches New Labor Rights Challenge At Mexican Factory

By Jennifer Doherty (July 21, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced a new challenge over workers' civil liberties at a Mexican factory Thursday, just days after announcing the resolution of a similar call to action under the North American trade deal. The U.S. is once again invoking the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to address a petition brought by two Mexican labor groups, which claim workers at Manufacturas VU, an automotive components facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico, are being prevented from exercising their rights to free association and collective bargaining, which are guaranteed under the trade deal. "Workers deserve the right to freely organize for...

