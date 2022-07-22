Freshfields-led Ericsson Completes $6.2B Vonage Purchase

By Dawood Fakhir (July 22, 2022, 1:54 PM BST) -- Swedish information technology giant Ericsson has completed its $6.2 billion acquisition of U.S. internet phone service provider Vonage Holdings Corp., with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advising on the deal. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson said the acquisition of Vonage, which was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges on the deal, will help the company expand and grow its mobile network and communications businesses. Börje Ekholm, president and chief executive of Ericsson, said on Thursday that Vonage's range of communications services would allow his company to "further expand its offerings into the enterprise space." Ericsson announced its plans to buy Vonage on Nov. 22 using cash...

