London's Black Cabs Fail Again In Challenge To Mobile App

By Joanne Faulkner (July 22, 2022, 3:22 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled on Friday that the business model of a taxi ride-hailing app in London is legal after a trade body for the city's famous black cabs argued that the very act of driving around broke a law from 1869. London's black cab drivers had argued that driving around the city "with the intention of responding to a hail" is something that only they are legally allowed to do. (iStock.com/VictorHuang) United Trade Action Group failed in its Court of Appeal challenge to a 2020 decision by London's transport regulator, Transport for London, to renew the operating license for Transopco UK...

