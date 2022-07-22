Employer Loses Appeal Of Raises During 13-Year Sick Leave

By Alex Baldwin (July 22, 2022, 8:19 PM BST) -- A London court on Friday dismissed a tech company's challenge to a finding that an employee who has been on sick leave since 2009 was entitled to receive a 5% salary increase every year. Telecom software developer Amdocs Systems Ltd. failed to convince the Court of Appeal that a document detailing the employee's salary benefits should not be considered a contract. A three-judge panel upheld findings that the company had illegally withheld wages from test engineer Joel Langton by failing to provide the allegedly promised increase while he was getting paid under the company's income protection insurance scheme. Langton joined Amdocs —...

