Judge Melts False Ad Claims Over Costco Ice Cream Bars

By Dave Simpson (July 22, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge dismissed putative class claims that Costco advertises its ice cream bars as chocolate-dipped when, in fact, the chocolate-coating is made with vegetable oils, ruling Thursday that the ice cream-eating plaintiff has not shown that his definition of chocolate aligns with the expectations of a reasonable consumer. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle tossed Mike Karlinski's false advertising suit with prejudice, finding Karlinski hasn't shown that a reasonable consumer would expect Costco Wholesale Corp.'s chocolate to be made mostly, or only, from cocoa bean ingredients. "Rather, plaintiff's alleged dictionary definitions of chocolate and the chocolate-making process suggest reasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS