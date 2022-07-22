Ga.'s Judicial Watchdog Makes Second Bid To Suspend Judge

By Emily Sides (July 22, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Judicial ethics investigators in Georgia have asked the state's high court for a second time to suspend a probate judge, claiming that in addition to an existing list of alleged violations, she engaged in ex parte communications and insulted an attendee at a community meeting. The Judicial Qualifications Commission asked the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday to grant its bid to place Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson on interim suspension until the commission makes a final decision regarding her disciplinary case. Allowing her to remain in her role, the commission argued, risked harm to the public and the administration...

