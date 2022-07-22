Drugmaker Says FDA Delayed OK Of Narcolepsy Medication

By Andrew Karpan (July 22, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A drug developer is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over its yearlong delay in approving a newer and allegedly more efficient narcolepsy drug amid a fight over whether the drug would infringe one of the patents that protects Jazz Pharmaceuticals' billion-dollar grip on selling medications treating the condition. Lawyers for Avadel Pharmaceuticals opened the latest front in D.C. federal court on Thursday in the company's efforts to bring to market a drug called Lumryz, which they say they have been trying to get approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since late 2020. The drug would compete...

