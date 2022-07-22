Producer Gets 21 Years For $69M Film Financing Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (July 22, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Oklahoma man to more than 21 years in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme that stole $68.7 million from film and theater investors and producers. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal doled out a 262-month sentence to 44-year-old actor-turned-financier Jason Van Eman, who was found guilty in May on all 31 counts against him for his role in the scheme, which allegedly ran for seven years until charges were filed in 2019. The judge also ordered Van Eman to pay more than $9 million in restitution. Van Eman has already filed a notice...

