Retailer Can't Use Mo. 'Innocent Seller' Law In Drowning Case

By Jonathan Capriel (July 25, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A farm supply store can't avoid claims it's partially responsible for the drowning of a 2-year-old girl in an above ground pool it sold, a Missouri federal judge ruled, denying the retailer's "Innocent Seller" bid because it might have learned about design defects when displaying the product. Illinois-based company Rural King Holdings LLP argues it shouldn't be held liable for the August 2019 death of Ellieanna Marie Justice, who drowned in a 51-inch above ground pool, because Rural King is merely a retailer who sold the product — pointing to Missouri's Innocent Seller statute which encourages litigation be directed toward manufacturers...

