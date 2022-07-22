Philips Gets PTAB To Wipe Out Fitbit Emergency Alert Patent

By Britain Eakin (July 22, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal board has invalidated 24 claims in a patent owned by Google LLC unit Fitbit on a system that generates an emergency alert message in a challenge by Koninklijke Philips NV, which Fitbit has accused of infringing the patent. In a decision Thursday, the PTAB found all 24 claims Philips challenged in U.S. Patent No. 7,145,462 were obvious. The decision takes one of two patents Fitbit asserted against Philips in Massachusetts federal court off the table, barring a successful appeal to the Federal Circuit. The PTAB is also reviewing U.S. Patent No. 8,868,377, the other patent at...

