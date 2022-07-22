PepsiCo Defeats Injunction Tied To 'Rise' TM Row At 2nd Circ.

By Khadrice Rollins (July 22, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo convinced the Second Circuit on Friday to lift a lower court's ruling blocking it from using "Mtn Dew Rise Energy" to market a new energy drink, overcoming objections by a coffee company that claims PepsiCo infringed its trademark. In a suit filed last June, Rise Brewing Co. claimed the new energy drink's label was too close to its own. In November, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted an injunction, saying the coffee startup showed it suffered irreparable harm and that public interest was on its side, and that it would likely succeed on the merits of its claim....

