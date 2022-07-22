11th Circ. Won't Revive Residents' Suit Alleging Pipeline Leak

By Morgan Conley (July 22, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Friday to revive Georgia landowners' lawsuit alleging a Kinder Morgan operated pipeline leaked petroleum onto their property, disagreeing that the landowners deserved more time to gather evidence based on their counsel's COVID-19 diagnosis in the final week of discovery. In a unanimous decision, the panel affirmed the lower court's decision to reject Mary Outlaw and her son's request for more time to conduct discovery. The panel said that while the Outlaws' attorney and his paralegal contracted COVID during the home stretch of discovery, they had had nearly eight months before that diagnosis to take depositions and conducted expert...

