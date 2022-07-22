Ex-Paraguay President Faces US Sanctions For 'Corruption'

By Rae Ann Varona (July 22, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State on Friday sanctioned Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, a former president of Paraguay, for allegedly engaging in "significant corruption" and being involved with foreign terrorist groups. The sanction, made under the State Department's "anti-kleptocracy and human rights" visa restrictions, bars Cartes and his immediate family members from entering the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, noting that the department has credible information that Cartes impeded an international criminal investigation. "Former President Cartes obstructed a major international investigation into transnational crime in order to protect himself and his criminal associate from potential prosecution and political damage,"...

