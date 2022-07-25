New Policy Seen As Easing PTAB Judges' Pressure Concerns

By Ryan Davis (July 25, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Recently revised processes at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should lessen concerns raised by a new government survey in which PTAB judges reported feeling pressure from superiors to alter their rulings, but more could still be done, attorneys and former judges said. The Government Accountability Office said in a preliminary report Thursday that two-thirds of PTAB judges who responded to a survey said they felt pressured to modify their decisions on America Invents Act reviews, and that 75% felt the oversight of superiors affected their independence. Former PTAB judges told Law360 after the report's release that during their time on the...

