Mass. Court Says Medicaid Covers Non-Medical Circumcision

By Chris Villani (July 22, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday dismissed a suit seeking to stop the state's Medicaid program from automatically paying for neonatal circumcisions that were done for cultural or religious reasons, rather than medical necessity. A three-judge panel found that the 28 Bay State taxpayers who brought the suit could not show that MassHealth violated state regulations by rubber-stamping coverage of the procedure instead of making neonatal circumcision a procedure for which there is a need for individual scrutiny or prior authorization to determine whether it is needed medically. Associate Justice Sookyoung Shin wrote that MassHealth made the decision to cover the...

