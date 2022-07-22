Ex-Medical Device Co. CEO's Double Jeopardy Bid Falls Short

By Bill Wichert (July 22, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday largely upheld tax-related convictions of a former CEO of medical device companies and reinstated criminal charges alleging he stole from the businesses, rejecting a judge's finding that the charges were barred on double jeopardy grounds due to a prior securities case. On competing appeals from the state and Thomas Fagan, the appellate panel signed off on eight of Fagan's 10 convictions for failing to file individual and corporate tax returns and revived charges of theft, money laundering, misapplication of entrusted property, and misconduct by a corporate official over his time leading Energex Systems...

