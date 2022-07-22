IP Hires: Baker McKenzie, Oblon, Greenberg Traurig

By Tiffany Hu (July 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has bolstered its technology transactions and intellectual property team with the addition of the former deputy department chair of Baker Botts LLP's corporate team, and Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on a former Duane Morris LLP partner to the firm's intellectual property practice. Baker McKenzie Cynthia Cole The former deputy department chair of Baker Botts LLP's corporate section in the Bay Area has joined Baker McKenzie's Palo Alto, California, office, the firm announced Monday. Cynthia Cole is a former CEO and general counsel and boasts expertise in intellectual property, technology, privacy and cybersecurity. She brings more than 20 years...

