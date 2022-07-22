Freddie Mac Taps Ex-Santander Pro, Fed Atty As CCO

By Al Barbarino (July 22, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. said Friday it has hired the ex-chief compliance officer with Santander Bank and former Federal Reserve attorney to head up its compliance unit, filling the spot just one year after the prior CCO was appointed. Dennis Hermonstyne Jr., most recently CCO of Santander Bank NA, will lead the government-sponsored residential mortgage lender's compliance risk management program in relation to its legal, regulatory and conservatorship obligations, according to a company announcement. "Dennis is an accomplished compliance officer with a broad experience at national and international financial services firms," Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito said in a...

