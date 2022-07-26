Butzel Long Expands In Detroit With Litigation Shareholder

By Adrian Cruz (July 26, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Michigan firm Butzel Long PC announced that it hired an attorney with a diverse litigation practice and experience at BigLaw firms such as Jones Day and BakerHostetler as a shareholder in its Detroit office. Scott J. Fishwick joined Butzel earlier this month after spending the first half of the year running his own firm. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to make the move because of the firm's Michigan roots and platform for high-profile litigation work. "There is no doubt that the firm has the platform and expertise to take on a corporation's largest and most important litigations," Fishwick...

