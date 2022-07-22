Seattle's Space Needle Settles TM Suit Against Coffee Chain

By Joyce Hanson (July 22, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has signed off on the settlement of a trademark suit brought by Seattle's Space Needle against a local coffee chain, which it had accused of using logos that are almost identical to the popular tourist destination's logo. U.S. District Judge S. Kate Vaughan's Thursday order dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by the private company Space Needle LLC against NRBM LLC, which does business as the Local Coffee Spot, a four-location chain in Seattle. Seattle's iconic Space Needle building (logo on left) claims that the Local Coffee Spot chain uses virtually identical logos that would likely confuse...

