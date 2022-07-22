J&J, Ethicon Sink Failure-To-Warn Claim In Pelvic Mesh Trial

By Eric Heisig (July 22, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary Ethicon Inc. have prevailed in a suit brought by a woman who said the companies' surgical pelvic-mesh implants caused her serious medical complications, with a federal jury in Ohio clearing the companies on a sole failure-to-warn claim. The jury reached its verdict Thursday on the ninth day of a trial that began July 11. Tina Burris, 56, had sought $6 million to hold the companies accountable for her injuries, including persistent pelvic pain and complications that required medical and surgical intervention, after having Ethicon's Gynecare Prolift Anterior Pelvic Repair System implanted in August 2008 to fix a bladder prolapse. Burris' obstetrician, Dr....

