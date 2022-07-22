5th Circ. Revives Angolan Asylum Bid Over Credibility Error

By Alyssa Aquino (July 22, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived asylum claims from a woman who said she suffered a brutal home invasion by Angolan police over her political activities, rebuking an immigration judge for deeming her untruthful despite "largely consistent" testimony. The Fifth Circuit found on Wednesday that an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals had incorrectly rejected Mariana Ndudzi's asylum application over alleged inconsistencies between the information she provided during an early-stage asylum screening and the testimony she gave to the immigration court. But the two testimonies were "largely consistent" and hadn't undermined evidence that police officers had beaten and raped Ndudzi...

