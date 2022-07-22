Advocates Seek Congress' Aid On Afghan Green Card Hurdles

By Alyssa Aquino (July 22, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Last summer, the U.S. was in the thick of a military operation to airlift Afghan allies out of a country that was quickly becoming a Taliban stronghold. Now, one year later, many of those allies face an uncertain future while caught up in visa delays, a backlogged asylum system and refugee program cuts. More than 70,000 Afghan civilians, who assisted the U.S. during its 20-year military presence in their homeland by providing translation and other services for troops, diplomats and aid workers, were granted two years of temporary status after President Joe Biden launched Operation Allies Refuge on July 17 last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS