Modoc Tribal Leaders Say Loan Claims Belong In Arbitration

By Joyce Hanson (July 25, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma tribal entity has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to order arbitration in a proposed class action claiming that tribal leaders helped run a loan company charging exorbitantly high interest rates, arguing that the lead plaintiff signed agreements saying he would arbitrate disputes. The Modoc Tribe Financial Services Authority and two of the tribes' chiefs said in their Friday brief seeking arbitration and an order to stay the suit that the claims in lead plaintiff Idell Dearry's complaint, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act counts and a state common law claim, are covered by the authority's valid loan agreements...

