Kirkland Grows Austin Office With Ex-Holland & Knight IP Pro

By Lynn LaRowe (July 25, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP is expanding its intellectual property practice in Austin, Texas, with a partner from Holland & Knight LLP's Dallas location. Nadia Haghighatian told Law360 Pulse on Monday that she is relocating to Austin to join the office Kirkland opened there just over a year ago because of the firm's platform and the possibilities it offers young lawyers. "Few firms can compete with Kirkland's robust practice offerings, attorney and staff talent, and resources," Haghighatian said. "For young litigators especially, Kirkland's early opportunities to develop meaningful trial experience and client connections are unparalleled." Before joining Kirkland, Haghighatian worked in the...

