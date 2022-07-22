Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bannon Guilty Of Contempt, Atty Calls It 'Bulletproof Appeal'

By Khorri Atkinson (July 22, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal jury on Friday found former Donald Trump White House aide Steve Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress over his failure to comply with a subpoena by the Jan. 6 House select committee probing last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack, a decision the defense team called "a bulletproof appeal."

A Washington, D.C., federal jury began deliberating Steve Bannon's criminal contempt of Congress charges Friday. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Bannon, 68, is facing a maximum of one year in prison and up to $100,000 in fines for refusing to appear in October for a deposition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!