Bannon Guilty Of Contempt, Atty Calls It 'Bulletproof Appeal'

By Khorri Atkinson (July 22, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal jury on Friday found former Donald Trump White House aide Steve Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress over his failure to comply with a subpoena by the Jan. 6 House select committee probing last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack, a decision the defense team called "a bulletproof appeal." A Washington, D.C., federal jury began deliberating Steve Bannon's criminal contempt of Congress charges Friday. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Bannon, 68, is facing a maximum of one year in prison for each count, as well as up to $100,000 in fines for refusing to appear...

