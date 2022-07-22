7th Circ. Sides With VA On Tech's Disability Retaliation Claims

By Abby Wargo (July 22, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday affirmed the Department of Veterans Affairs' win over a pharmacy technician's claim that she was denied promotions and additional sick leave for her diabetes, but it left the door open for her to bring back her bias claim. A three-judge panel upheld an Illinois lower court's August 2021 dismissal of Erin McHale's disability retaliation claim, saying she had only ever made claims about sick leave discrimination, not disability discrimination. The judges remanded her disability discrimination claim to the lower court to dismiss it without prejudice, allowing her to amend it in the future. The judges said...

